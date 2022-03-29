Chaudhry Shujaat: Our family and party on same page

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday dismissed reports of a rift among the party leaders as “propaganda”.

In a statement, Mr Hussain said, “All political decisions were made after consultation with me and enjoy my complete support.”

“Our family and the party are on the same page,” he added.

Chaudhry Shujaat maintained that rumours of the rift within the PML-Q are false. He said he doesn’t like to issue clarifications but still clarifies that he is deemed the family’s head.

He said the number of youngsters in current assemblies is higher than in previous legislatures. It is wrong to doubt and level allegations against them, he added.

The veteran politician said the use of money in politics should not be allowed as literate people doesn’t like the practice.

Reports of the rift within the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) began circulating on social media after Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give the post of Punjab chief minister to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Following the agreement between the PTI and PML-Q, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from his post.

