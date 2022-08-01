Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to address important presser today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and senior politician, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will address an important press conference on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

This was said by Shafay Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, here today. He said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is still legally president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and he will address allegations being levelled against him.

Shafay Hussain said his father is fit and sound.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) announced to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

While briefing media regarding decisions taken in PML-Q’s Central Executive Committee, PML-Q senior leader Kamil Ali Agha said the meeting had decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian as party chief owing to his deteriorating health.

The party also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of general secretary, he said.

The decision to remove Shujaat as party chief came days after the latter decided to support PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against Parvez Elahi in the election for Punjab chief minister’s office.

