‘Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was betrayed within family’

LAHORE: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday claimed his father was betrayed from within the family.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, Shafay Hussain said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tried his best for ‘political reconciliation in the family but he failed.

Pervaiz Elahi asked my father to convince PDM leadership for his Punjab CM ship and at the last moment he [Elahi] went to Bani Gala, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the Elahi’s claims of siding with PTI on the ‘directions’ of former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Shafay Hussain said he should have told the party chief about the telephone from Qamar Javed Bajwa.

My father took a stand before PDM at the request of Pervaiz Elahi, but he went on the other side at the last moment, Shafay said and added former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said he convinced PDM leadership including Nawaz Sharif for Pervaiz Elahi after clearing many difficulties.

Read more: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain calls for political stability to ‘save Pakistan’

The PML-Q leader termed Moonis Elahi’s ‘Sofware update’ statement about Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain ‘inappropriate’ and added from whom he learned politics is using such language against him.

In reply to a question, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said a few PML-Q MPAs are in contact with them. “If matters remain unresolved, the option of emergency and expelling MPAs from the party are also on the cards.”

Expressing his views on the statement of “not trusting the Sharif family”, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said, the statement is 20 years old, now the situation has changed.

Comments