Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s message conveyed to Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain has conveyed an important message of his father, party’s president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and conveyed an important of his father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the country’s political and economic situation. Hassan Nawaz received the PML-Q MNA upon his arrival.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Chaudhry Salik said that he has requested the PML-N supremo to return to Pakistan. However, he said, the former premier has not given any final date regarding his return.

He also rejected the notion of dissolution of assemblies, noting that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi did not take Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence before joining the government.

He further said that Moonis Elahi can contact him anytime he wants. “We want to work together for the betterment of the country, not for personal gains, he added.

Chaudhry Salik noted that Shujaat Hussain will be the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) till 2024. “He [Shujaat] will lead the party in the next election”, he said, noting that those who talked about removal of Chaudhry Shujaat, sit together in the same evening.

“Shujaat Hussain has a big heart and even responds to the calls and meet those who opposed his presidency of the party”, he added.

In response to a question, the PML-Q MNA said earlier in February, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the idea of immediate elections.

