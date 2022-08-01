‘Chaudhry Shujaat is PML-Q founder, can’t be dismissed’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema said on Monday that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was the founder of the political party and he could not be dismissed, ARY News reported.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain addressed a press conference along with Tariq Bashir Cheema today.

He said that politicians were using harsh language in their statements, whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was criticising the national institutions.

He announced that he wanted to amend PML-Q constitution. He expressed sorrow over campaigns against him on social media and other forums. He said that he wants to bring forth the truth before the nation.

READ: PML-Q REMOVES CHAUDHRY SHUJAAT AS PARTY CHIEF

Shujaat said that he wants to take everyone in confidence regarding the allegations levelled against him. He criticised that politicians were blamed for every mess, however, an individual could not gain confidence of the nation by spreading disinformation.

He said that the politicians were responsible for army chief’s interference. He asked the government to take immediate steps to end rupee depreciation, otherwise, the country would face extreme difficulties in the coming days.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that he was not worried for being removed from the position of PML-Q secretary-general. He said that it was impossible to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the presidency of the PML-Q as he is its founder.

He said that a so-called session of the executive committee had been conducted by the party’s presidential official in Punjab in which they recommended to remove Shujaat from the presidency.

He asked PML-Q office-bearers to refrain from making fun of their own political party and dividing the family.

He said that he remained a minister during 3.5 years of former premier Imran Khan’s cabinet and he knew well that the ex-PM was a lier. Cheema said that PML-Q will challenge the Supreme Court (SC)’s decision in the deputy speaker ruling case after the issuance of a detailed verdict.

Cheema said that Asif Ali Zardari and Shujaat Hussain have old political ties. He reiterated support to the coalition government and clarified that PML-Q is still united.

Comments