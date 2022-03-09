Chaudhry Shujaat, Zardari meet today to discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will meet People’s Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The meeting between two political heavyweights will be held at Zardari House here at 5:00pm,” sources said.

Current political situation and the issue of no-trust motion, tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly, will be discussed in the meeting, according to sources.

PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with three federal ministers made it clear to them that PML-Q would have no other option to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor, sources said.

“15 govt lawmakers are in contact with opposition parties and if they voted against PM Imran Khan then we would be left with no other option except to support the opposition,” the PML-Q leader was quoted as saying.

The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

