Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain parts ways with PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Former minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, younger brother of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, has announced that he was withdrawing his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi over May 9 violence, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Wajahat Hussain strongly condemned the May 9 events, wherein the military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore attacked, saying that he and his son – Chaudhry Hussain Elahi – have left the PTI.

He pointed out that some people in his family took wrong decisions. “They will soon realise their mistakes,” hoping that the upcoming time would unite the Chaudhry family.

“Chaudhry Shujaat will keep whoever wants to come back to PML-Q,” he said, adding that it is possible that whoever created misunderstandings is the one fixing them.

Hussain had sworn in his allegiance with Pervaiz Elahi, when the latter left the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and joined the PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.