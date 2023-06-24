34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Chechen leader ready to help put down Wagner mutiny

Reuters
By Reuters
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.

Kadyrov in a statement posted on Telegram called Prigozhin’s behaviour “a knife in the back” and called on Russian soldiers not to give in to any “provocations.”

He said that Chechen units were moving towards the “zones of tension” and would act to “preserve Russia’s units and defend its statehood”.

Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss’s criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy.

In recent weeks, however, Chechen commanders aligned with Kadyrov had begun criticising Prigozhin’s regular outbursts against the defence ministry.

Putin vowed has to crush this mutiny after the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

In Russia’s first armed insurrection since the Chechen wars decades ago, heavily armed fighters from Prigozhin’s Wagner militia were in control of the streets of Rostov-on-Don, a city of more than a million people close to the border with Ukraine.

