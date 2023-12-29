‘Cheeni Kum’ child star Swini Khara ties the knot

Indian film and TV actor Swini Khara, best known for the dramedy series ‘Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby’, tied the knot with beau Urvish Desai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The former child actor and model, Swini Khara got married to fiance Urvish Desai in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier this week, she announced on Instagram with glimpses of the grand destination ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swini Khara (@swinikhara)

“Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day,” she captioned the two-picture gallery from the private affair on the gram along with their hashtag ‘Swini Got Her Vish’ and a series of emojis.

Khara looked royal on her big day in her exquisite pink and gold lehenga with heavy jewels, glam makeup and a big flower-adorned hair bun. On the other hand, her now-husband Deasi opted for a traditional all-white sherwani for the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvish & Swini (@swinigothervish)

Sharing a video featuring all the wedding rituals as per Hindu traditions on the feed, Khara wrote, “Blessings and lots of love.”

Thousands of social users including the entertainment fraternity liked the post while a number of them also extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvish & Swini (@swinigothervish)

Swini Khara rose to fame for her portrayal of mischievous Chaitali in the Indian series ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’. She later appeared in a number of TV shows including ‘CID’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and films like‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Hari Puttar’, ‘Paathshala’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

She announced her engagement with Desai in March this year.

‘Grateful’: Mukti Mohan ties the knot with ‘Animal’ actor Kunal Thakur