‘Grateful’: Mukti Mohan ties the knot with ‘Animal’ actor Kunal Thakur

Indian actor-dancer Mukti Mohan got married to fellow celebrity Kunal Thakur over the weekend, she announced with the first pictures of the ceremony on social media.

Taking to their Instagram accounts on Sunday afternoon, the newlyweds Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur made a joint post, sharing the first pictures of themselves from their wedding ceremony.

“In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined,” she wrote first in the caption of the 10-picture gallery.

“Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife,” they added followed by the emojis and their wedding hashtag, ‘Kunal ko mili Mukti’.

Hours later, the ‘Animal’ actor also posted their official wedding film on the social platform.

Thousands of social users including the entertainment fraternity liked the post while a number of them also extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.

Actor, dancer and TV personality Mukti Mohan has participated in several reality shows, emerging as the winner of the dance competition ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’. She is best known for her latest appearances in films like ‘Blood Brothers’, ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’.

On the other hand, Kunal Thakur has been a part of web shows and films including ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’.

