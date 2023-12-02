Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Manipuri wedding video unveiled – Watch

The wedding video of newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, from their traditional Meitei ceremony, has been unveiled.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The dreamy wedding video of Bollywood’s latest real-life couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, shared by the wedding filmer of their nuptials, Storyteller Imphal, gave their millions, who have been waiting to see more of their traditional ceremony as per Manipuri rituals, a better glimpse inside the festivities.

The video also captures the candid moments of their intimate pre-wedding festivities before the final vows in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal, the capital city of the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on November 29, as well as the post-wedding dinner in the city, as the much-in-love newlyweds, walked hands-in-hands at the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storyteller Imphal (@storytellerimphal)

Earlier, the lovebirds also shared some inside photos from their wedding, hours after the nuptials, with the caption, “From today, we are One.”

Thousands of social users extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple for this new phase of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Speaking about their marriage, as per Meitei traditions, the ‘Highway’ actor had said, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here and we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time.”

‘To my husband…’: Parineeti Chopra’s post makes netizens go awww!