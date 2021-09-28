Chehlum being observed with traditional religious solemnity

KARACHI: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions martyred in Karbala tragedy is being observed today (Tuesday) with traditional religious solemnity, amid tight security measures countrywide.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Sindh government has banned pillion riding on motorcycles today on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.). However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official cards as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.

Under the security plan, more than 5,000 policemen are deployed on the routes connecting to the venue of Chehlum’s central procession, whereas, over 1,500 traffic police personnel are performing duties.

Moreover, the snipers of the Special Security Unit of the Sindh Police have also been deployed on different buildings.

According to the traffic plan, the road from Nishtar Park to the final point of the Chehlum procession at Imambargah Hussainia Irania near Kakri Ground is closed for traffic.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.