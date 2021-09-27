Security beefed up in Karachi ahead of Chehlum processions

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies have beefed up security measures in Karachi and started sealing the sensitive localities ahead of Chehlum processions today, ARY News reported.

Karachi police started sealing the sensitive localities including the routes of the central procession to be taken out at Numaish and its adjacent areas.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.

Under the security plan, more than 5,000 policemen will be deployed on the routes connecting to the venue of Chehlum’s central procession, whereas, over 1,500 traffic police personnel will perform duties.

Moreover, the snipers of the Special Security Unit of the Sindh Police will also be deployed on different buildings.

According to the traffic plan, the road from Nishtar Park to the final point of the Chehlum procession at Imambargah Hussainia Irania near Kakri Ground will be closed for traffic.

Earlier, the Sindh government imposed a pillion riding ban in parts of the Sindh province including Karachi on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the pillion-riding ban will remain enforced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the Sindh police and Rangers.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the day of Chehlum.

Mushtaq Mahar asked the officials to ensure strict security measures on the routes of the Chehlum processions. The bomb disposal squad will check the routes of the procession.