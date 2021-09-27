Sindh govt imposes pillion riding ban on Chehlum

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday imposed a pillion riding ban in parts of the Sindh province including Karachi on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the pillion-riding ban will remain enforced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the Sindh police and Rangers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the day of Chehlum.

Mushtaq Mahar asked the officials to ensure strict security measures on the routes of the Chehlum processions. The bomb disposal squad should check the routes of the procession.

The Sindh’s top cop also directed to deploy snipers at the high-rise buildings on the routes of the processions to avert any untoward incident, while DP boxes should also be checked.

He also directed removing banners, posters, and wall chalking on the main procession’s route.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had previously said that mobile phone services would be suspended on Chehlum as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing a press conference, the minister had said the Pakistan Army and Rangers troops will be deployed for security of Chehlum processions.

The Chehlum marks the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.