Man vandalizes multiplex screen showing Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’

The screening of the recently released ‘Chhaava’ was interrupted in India’s Gujarat, after an intoxicated moviegoer ripped apart the multiplex screen, showing the Vicky Kaushal starrer.

After being delayed from the December release slate, Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’ finally arrived in theatres on Friday, February 14, and the juggernaut is currently on its strong Box Office run.

Amid this, an unfortunate incident took place at its screening in Bharuch, Gujarat, on Sunday night, when a drunk man vandalized the screen in one of the movie halls of RK Cinemas, reported Indian media.

According to the details, it happened during the 11:45 pm show when an intoxicated accused, identified as Jayesh Vasava, climbed up the podium inside the theatre, to tear apart the screen, using a fire extinguisher. Despite cine-goers shouting, he continued to damage the screen and made a large rip on it before the cinema staff intervened and handed him over to the police.

Notably, ‘Chhaava’ stars Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Maharani Yesubai and seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the antagonistic role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar has helmed its direction and co-wrote the period drama, based on Indian novelist Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name.

