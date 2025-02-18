Vicky Kaushal’s fan arrived on horseback to watch ‘Chhaava’ – Viral video

Netizens are in stitches after a video of a cine goer, arriving to the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ on a horseback and dressed as the Maratha ruler, went viral on social media.

After being delayed from the December release slate, Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’ finally arrived in theatres on Friday, February 14, and is currently on its strong Box Office run.

Amid this, an amusing video doing rounds on social media has grabbed the attention of users. The clip shows a moviegoer arriving at the screening of the film, about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, dressed as the Maratha king himself. Not only did he wear the costume, but the person also reached the theatre in Nagpur, India, and even entered the movie hall on a horse, chanting slogans like ‘Jai Bhavani’ while accompanying men played dhols.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user commented, “Mai ek chips ka packet andar nahi le jaa sakta aur yeh ghoda le gaye (I cannot even bring a packet of chips inside the theatre and this guy brought a horse)!”

Another wrote, “Next time bring the famous lion that Sambhaji fought with also.”

Notably, ‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna, as his wife Maharani Yesubai, and seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the antagonistic role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The additional cast of the film includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat.

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar has helmed its direction and co-wrote the period drama, based on Indian novelist Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name.

