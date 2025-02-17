‘Chhaava’ scores career-best opening for Vicky Kaushal

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s period drama ‘Chhaava’, about a Maratha king, has scored the career-best opening weekend for its star Vicky Kaushal, also entering the coveted 100-crore club within three days of release.

After being delayed from the December release slate, Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’ finally arrived in theatres on Friday, February 14, scoring not only the biggest opening weekend of his decade-long career but is already the third-biggest hit of the Bollywood hunk.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, the title grossed INR33.1 crores on the day of release, followed by INR39.3 crores and INR49.03 crores collection on Saturday and Sunday respectively, to bring the debut weekend Box Office earnings to a massive INR121.43 crores for the Kaushal-starrer.

Additionally, the title is poised to become Kaushal’s second-biggest career hit, taking over the lifetime Box Office collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’, at INR123.17 crores, while his Aditya Dhar collab ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ remains his highest-grossing film with INR244 crores lifetime earnings.

Besides Kaushal, ‘Chhaava’ has turned out to be a massive success for Utekar as well, taking over the lifetime collection of ‘Luka Chuppi’, the filmmaker’s highest-grosser so far, within the first weekend itself.

Notably, besides Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the period drama also stars South starlet Rashmika Mandanna, as his wife Maharani Yesubai, and seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the antagonistic role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The additional cast of the film includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat.

Utekar has helmed the direction of ‘Chhaava’ and also co-wrote the title, based on Indian novelist Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name.