Vicky Kaushal defends controversial dance sequence of ‘Chhaava’

Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal defended the controversial Lezim dance sequence, which has now been deleted from his period drama ‘Chhaava’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Awaiting the release of his next film ‘Chhaava’, actor Vicky Kaushal argued that the lezim (Maharashtra folk) dance sequence in the movie, which sparked controversy and triggered backlash for the makers, was only an effort to promote the Indian state’s culture worldwide.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Kaushal said, “Not a single day went by when we didn’t start work on the film without the Shivgarjana [slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj].”

“The lezim part was just for 20-30 seconds (in the film). It was not just a (part of the) story, but it was an effort to take our culture to the globe,” he added. “Sambhaji Maharaj was a king of the people, and if someone asked him to play (lezim) with them, the king would definitely oblige.”

“But if his followers feel it was a bit off… It is not important to the movie’s story, so we have removed it,” the actor disclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

Besides Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the period drama also stars South starlet Rashmika Mandanna, as his wife Maharani Yesubai, and seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the antagonistic role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The additional cast of the film includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat.

Also Read: ‘Chhaava’ actors Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna refused ‘to see each other’s faces’

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar has helmed the direction of ‘Chhaava’ and also co-wrote the title, based on Indian novelist Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.