PTI’s ‘Chheena group’ backs Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi as CM Punjab

Lahore: PTI’s estranged Chheena group has announced to support PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi for the Chief Ministership of Punjab, ARY News reported.

At least 14 members of the Chheena group have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi had met with the group of estranged PTI MPA on Thursday and the group had asked for 24 hours to reach a decision.

The Chheena group on Friday announced to back PTI’s candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi for the Chief Ministership of Punjab.

The members who have announced to support Pervaiz Illahi include:

Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, Amir Chheena, Inayat Shahani, Ali Raza Khaqwani, Aijaz Sultan, Muhammad Ahsan, Gulrez Afzal, Khwaja Dawood, Sardar Muhiuddin Khosa, Taimoor Ali Laali, Sardar Shahab-ud-Din, Faisal Farooq, Aijaz Khan, Ghulam Ali and Asghar Khan.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Chheena group member Khwaja Dawood said that they have reached an agreement with Pervaiz Illahi and have decided to back him for the CMship of Punjab. Tareen and Aleem Khan group should also back Chaudhry Pervaiz and respect the party’s decision, said Ghazanfer Abbas Chheena.

