CM Punjab slot: Pervaiz Elahi to meet PM Imran Khan at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala after the latter took his party members into confidence over giving Punjab chief minister’s slot to Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister, according to sources, took members of the political committee into confidence over giving chief ministership to the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi.

In a major development earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The development comes after PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Read More: PML-N, PML-Q meeting: Deadlock persists over seat adjustment

During the meeting, Asad Umar conveyed an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the PML-Q leader, said sources, adding that the meeting between govt delegation and PML-Q leadership was held at PML-Q chief Pervaiz Elahi’s Islamabad residence.

The contact was made after the opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Comments