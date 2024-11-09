Chicken and duck help out in Romanian middle schools

SINDRILITA: On a crisp morning in early November, Romanian veterinarian Oana Vasiliu arrived at the Sindrilita village school with her teaching assistants in tow: a rescue hen named Rodica and a duck called Bubbles.

Soon, the two animals were strolling down the aisles past yellow-trimmed desks in a fifth-grade classroom at the school near the capital Bucharest as excited children took turns feeding them spinach leaves and insect larvae.