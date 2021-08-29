WATCH: Chicken fights off snake to protect children

In a brave fight put up by a chicken, a snake is captured on camera running away as soon as the hen attacks the serpent eyeing to eat her eggs.

The video of the entire episode has been shared on social media with the caption” “This brave chicken managed to successfully chase off a black racer snake!”.

It has since then gone viral and has received more than 27.5k views on Twitter.



It shows a black racer snake trying to sneak inside a farm’s chicken coop and manage to eat some eggs, but a mama chicken showed him who’s the boss.

A woman can be seen approaching a reptile that is sitting in the corner of an open chicken coop. She tries to get the snake down with a stick.

Suddenly, a hen comes out of the coop, jumps on the fallen snake on the ground.

Meanwhile, the woman can be heard telling the chicken to stay away from it however, the hen bravely stands its ground and fights off the snake. The hen keeps poking the snake until it finally manages to chase it off the farm.

In the end, as the serpent is going away from the farm into the jungle, the small white pet dog goes tries to go after it but a man can be heard shouting his name “Gus. Gus. Gus!”, telling him not to chase the serpent.