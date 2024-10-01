web analytics
Chikungunya cases on rise in Karachi

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The cases of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, are steadily increasing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The increase in cases of chikungunya leads to a surge in patients seeking relief for bone and joint pain at physiotherapy clinics.

Dr. Fazilah, a physiotherapist in the city, noted that many individuals suffering from severe joint and body pain due to Chikungunya are benefiting from physiotherapy treatments.

Local hospitals, including the Police Hospital, report dozens of new cases every month, as patients seek treatment for symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, and inflammation.

Last month, Karachi saw a surge in chikungunya cases over the past five months, with 140 individuals confirmed to have contracted the disease from May to September.

During this period, 211 suspected cases of chikungunya was reported, with 189 individuals screened for the disease. Out of those screened, 140 tested positive.

It is worth noting here, that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory on controlling and preventing the spread of chikungunya, a disease similar to dengue fever.

The Ministry of Health directed relevant authorities to take immediate measures to combat the outbreak. It warned that chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

- Advertisement -
 

