Chilas attack: Mother who took six bullets while saving children shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: Roshan Bibi, who suffered six bullet injuries while trying to save her family in Chilas bus attack, has been shifted to Karachi to get better medical treatment, ARY News reported.

The woman was shifted from Islamabad on Friday night to a private hospital in Karachi.

The woman had heroically shielded her children as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus in Chilas.

Roshan Bibi had received six bullets to her body, out of which four hit her in the spinal cord and two were lodged in her liver and stomach.

Read More: FIR of Chilas bus firing incident lodged

At least 10 people, including two soldiers, lost their lives, and 21 passengers received injuries when unknown attackers opened fire at the Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills in Chilas, causing the vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

GB Minister Interior Shams Lone said the driver of the bus panicked following the shooting and stepped up the speed of his vehicle which led to its collision with the truck.