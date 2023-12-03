FIR of Chilas bus firing incident lodged

CHILAS: Police lodged First Information Report (FIR) of the firing at a passenger bus in Chilas town in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) that killed at least nine persons and injured 25 yesterday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Local police confirmed the development and said that an FIR was lodged under different sections including terrorism into the Chilas bus firing incident.

In another development today, the GB chief minister announced Rs1 million compensation for the martyrs in the bus firing incident, Rs500,000 for seriously wounded people and Rs300,000 for those who sustained minor injuries.

Yesterday, at least nine people died and 25 others sustained injuries in firing on a bus in Chilas town in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Diamer district.

The Deputy Commissioner Diamer Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad stated that the incident occurred in Chilas district where unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger and the uncontrolled bus collided with a truck.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the death of eight people saying that the Rawalpindi-bound bus was coming from Ghizer.

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar affirmed that anti-state elements will not be allowed to sabotage peace in Gilgit Baltistan.

He reiterated the resolve in a statement today, condemning the incident of firing on a bus in Chilas.

PM Kakar said the war against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism in the country.

He expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident and prayed for patience to their bereaved families. Kakar said targeting unarmed civilians is a proof of the terrorists’ cowardice.