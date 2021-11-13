Child dead, 12 wounded as school van plunges into Swat ravine

SWAT: In a horrific accident Saturday, a school van carrying children toppled over into a ditch in Khwazakhela after its brakes failed, which resulted in the death of at least one child, ARY News reported.

The accident further wounded 12 school-going children, the police said of the incident.

The body of the deceased child and others wounded in the accident have been shifted to the Swat’s tehsil headquarter hospital Matta, the police said.

Six injured in Quetta ‘motorcycle’ bomb blast

Separately today, a ‘motorcycle bomb’ blast injured at least six persons including three women and a minor girl in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area, according to the rescue and police officials.

Police said that six persons sustained wounds in a bomb blast in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area. Police added that an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

Rescue teams have rushed the site and started shifting the wounded persons. It was learnt that the terrorists were trying to target a police van.

