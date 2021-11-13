Six injured in Quetta ‘motorcycle’ bomb blast

QUETTA: A ‘motorcycle’ bomb blast injured at least six persons including three women and a minor girl in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that six persons sustained wounds in a bomb blast in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area. Police added that an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

Rescue teams have rushed the site and started shifting the wounded persons. It was learnt that the terrorists were trying to target a police van.

READ: FIR REGISTERED IN QUETTA BLAST CASE

Additional contingents of the law enforcement agencies were summoned at the incident site. The area was sealed and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team started investigating the genre of the explosion.

According to BDS, three to four kilograms of explosive material was used in the remote-controlled explosion.

Earlier in August, two policemen had been killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries after an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta.

The explosive material was fitted in a motorcycle and went off as soon as the police van crossed it. The injured included five cops and six passers-by.

