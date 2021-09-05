FIR registered in Quetta blast case as death toll rises to four

QUETTA: A first investigation report (FIR) was registered on Sunday by the Counter-Terrorism Department on the complaint of SHO City Police Station against those involved in the bomb blast that occurred in Quetta today, ARY News reported.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials.

At least four people were killed while dozens have been injured in a suicide explosion near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost on Mastung Road in Quetta.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle packed with six kilogrammes of explosives rammed one of the vehicles in an FC convoy, according to police officials.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack, saying: “Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung Road, Quetta.”

“My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs,” he wrote.