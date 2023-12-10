Child dead, four others injured in Multan scrap shop blast

MULTAN: One child died and four others including a woman sustained injuries in a scrap shop blast in Multan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Tawakal town Multan where an explosion in a scrap shop killed a child on the spot.

The rescue sources said that the injured were immediately taken to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Moreover, police officials stated the deceased was identified as Ahmed Ali and further investigation is underway.

Earlier today, the station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in an explosion targeting his vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a vehicle of SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad was targeted. A bomb had been fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle, said police.

Police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast.

Martyred SHO’s body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, said CTD police spokesperson.

Last week, at least seven people including three children were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar.

According to police, the blast took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk in the limits of the Machini Gate police station.

Four kilogrammes of explosives, planted on the side of the road, were used in the blast, he said. The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.