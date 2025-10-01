Child dies owing to accidental firing near Maymar Mor as police probe clears citizen claims

Karachi: A death of a minor child in firing incident took a new twist as the child died owing to accidental firing, the police said, ARY News reported.

According to the police, one minor child was dead and other sustained injuries owing to the firing of the citizen boarded on a car.

The police have arrested the citizen Arif Shah over the firing incident.

As per the police, no evidence of robbery has found so far while the incident happened to the accidental firing.

The police said that another accomplice of the citizen was also boarded on the car. While initially, the citizen lied to the police regarding the incident.

The police also didn’t find any handsome amount of money from the car.

The police apprised that further investigation is underway.

Earlier it was reported that a passer-by child succumbed to his injuries in a hospital who received bullets fired from a citizen near Gulsahan-e-Maymar Mor in Karachi in an exchange of firing with the suspected person on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the citizen named Arif Shah boarded on a car claimed that he was stopped near the Maymar Mor for felicitating his child excreting waste.

Meanwhile, all of sudden suspected persons arrived at the spot while he opened fire seeing the suspected persons which were hit to his 4-year-old son Yasin Shah and the passer-by child.

On the other hand, the District East Police in its initial probe said that an impression is found that the firing conducted from inside the car.

The District East Police also said that the citizen also claimed that he exchanged firing with the suspected persons.

The citizen headed to the crime scene along with the District East Police, the police spokesman said.

The Police said that the matter would be cleared by hinting of the citizen, technical assistance and in the light of the CCTV footage.

The spokesman said that for resolving the incident evidences are being collected.