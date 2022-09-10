Child dies in mother’s arms as viral diseases outbreak in Sehwan flood camp

Sehwan: Flood affectees settled in Tent city Sehwan face dengue and skin diseases as a child sick child dies in his mothers lap, ARY News reported.

The mother of the deceased child told ARY News that her child was sick for a few but his condition deteriorated today. She urged the officials to provide medical assistance but no one helped her, the woman told.

She added that the army soldiers on the spot arranged a rishaw to take her son to the hospital. The doctor installed a drip in the child’s arm after which he complaint about his throat closing, the woman said.

She added that the doctor told her that the boy is alright and asked her to take him back. However the boy died in her arms as she was on her way back to the camp, she told.

It is to be noted that 12 people lost their lives to floods and related diseases in Sindh in the last 24 hours. The total death toll amid floods in Sindh reached 621 on September 10, 2022.

