Floods wreak havoc in Sindh as death toll reaches 621

Islamabad: Floods have caused great devastation in Sindh as the death toll on Saturday reached 621, another 11,563 injured, while 16,18,602 homes have been damaged due to the calamity, ARY News reported.

The federal government issued a report regarding life and property damages and relief and rescue operations in Sindh amid unprecedented rainfall and floods in the province. At least 621 people have lost their lives to the calamity while another 11,563 have suffered injuries, the report said.

A focal person of flood relief operations told that a total 49,564 cattle have been reported dead amid the floods while over 1,618,602 homes have been damaged. Crops on 45,82,044 acres of land has been destroyed due to the natural disaster, he added.

He added that at least 57 bridges, and 2432 km area of 521 roads has been damaged or demolished in the floods.

A total of 1716 relief camps have been established in Sindh where 5,94,620 people are residing. 296 camps have been established in Hyderabad division, 577 in Shaheed Benazir Abad division, 52 in Mirpurkhas division, 269 in Sukkur, 481 in Larkana division while 41 relief camps have been established in Karachi, he added.

Also Read: Met Office forecast rainfall in some parts of Sindh

1,79, 491 tents, 13,75,405 mosquito nets, 4,493 folding beds and 1350 stoves have been distributed among flood affected people until now, the focal person added.

Comments