Child ends up dead after falling into manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor boy fell into an open manhole in the Garden West area but he could not be resuscitated after being pulled out of the sewer in a bid to rescue him, ARY News reported on Monday.

The locals tried to rescue the child out of the manhole but when recovered, he had already fallen.

Bereaved parents have said they shall go on and get a police complaint on the those responsible for leaving open the manhole like this. The locals said every now and then there is an accident only because the local administration is not covering these sewers.

Landlord’s dogs maul three-year child to death near Jahanian

Separately today in a horrendous incident from Punjab, the pet dogs of a local landlord mauled a three years girl to death at a village near Jahanian.

A three years’ girl Neesha Ashraf was playing near her home in a village in the vicinity of Jahanian, when dogs of a local landlord appeared from the nearby farmland and badly mauled her, father of the victim girl said.

“No ambulance was available to shift her to a hospital. I tried to take her to the hospital for medical attendance on my own, but she breathed her last on the way to the hospital owing to serious injuries,” the victim’s father said.