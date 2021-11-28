Child rescued after falling off from Peshawar-bound moving train

KARACHI: A five-year-old child fell off from a Peshawar-bound moving train after he was sleeping in a cradle hanging from the window, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred near Pano Aqil in a Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express after a child fell off from the moving train that had to be stopped using emergency brakes.

Soon after being stopped, a search began for the child who was found in an injured condition following a two-hour manhunt.

The child was given first aid on the spot and was later handed over to the family.

It emerged that the absence of rods in the windows of the train led to the incident, raising severe questions over the railway authorities who are responsible for ensuring safety measures in the locomotives.

In August this year, in a heroic effort, a former police official died on Friday after trying to save a child from being crushed by a train in Lahore.

According to details shared by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Lahore Hassan Jahangir, the former sub-inspector Siddique, who retired from service last year, died at a railway track while saving a child.

“The child was playing at a railway crossing and was about to be hit by a train when Siddique rescued him and in the entire process lost his life after being crushed by the train,” the cop said while sharing the heroic effort of the cop narrated by the locals.