Child, 13 goats crushed to death by speeding train in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: In a tragic accident, a speeding freight train crushed a child and 13 goats in Khairpur on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

According to police, the child was grazing his cattle near Setharja when Tezgam Express crushed him to death along with his goats.

The identity of the child remained unknown.

Last year in March, five people were crushed to death when a train hit the rickshaw near Rohri, Sukkur. The accident took place near Pyarwah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway phattak.

The rescue sources had said two women and two children were among the dead.

