ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has approached the Federal Shariat Court challenging the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the petition argues that defining every person under the age of 18 as a child is contrary to Islamic jurisprudence. It further states that setting the minimum marriage age at 18 does not align with Islamic teachings.

The party also contends that mandatory punishments under the law restrict judicial discretion. However, JUI-F clarified that it does not oppose child protection measures, but insists that the law must be brought in line with the Quran and Sunnah.

In its plea, the party has requested a review of the controversial provisions and demanded the introduction of a mechanism for judicial exemption in exceptional circumstances.

It is worth noting that in April, the Punjab Standing Committee on Local Government approved the “Punjab Child Marriage Ordinance 2026,” imposing a complete ban on marriages under the age of 18 across the province.

The committee meeting, chaired by Chairman PIERA Ashraf Rasool, approved the final text of the ordinance.

Under the new law, it is mandatory for both the bride and groom to be at least 18 years old at the time of marriage.

In May 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill into law, criminalizing marriages of individuals under 18 years of age.

The bill, previously passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, was introduced by Sharmila Farooqi in the National Assembly and Sherry Rehman in the Senate. The new law imposes strict penalties to curb child marriages and protect minors.

Under the legislation, marriage officiants are prohibited from conducting ceremonies involving anyone under 18, with violations punishable by up to one year in prison and a PKR 100,000 fine.

Men over 18 marrying girls under 18 face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Forcing a minor into marriage carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to PKR 1 million.

Also Read: Law minister defends child marriage bill, says it complies with Sharia