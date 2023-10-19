Child rapist, murderer awarded three death sentences in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Child Protection Court on Thursday awarded three death sentences to a man for sexually abusing and killing a child in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Child Protection Court Judge Hina Mehwish heard the case of killing an eight-year-old girl after rape. The case was registered against Asif Raza on October 18, 2020, at Badabair police station, Peshawar, KP.

The court awarded three death sentences and a fine of Rs1 million to convict Asif after charges of rape and murder were proved against him.

Asif Raza set the body of the girl on fire after raping and killing her, according to police.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in the child rape cases in the recent past.

Read more: 7-year-old girl goes missing from Faisalabad found dead, ‘raped’