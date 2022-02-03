Child rapist sentenced to death by Lahore court

LAHORE: A session court on Thursday awarded death sentence to a child rapist after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old boy in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred within the remits of Hanjarwal police station where the convict raped a minor boy and later murdered him.

The court after listening to arguments from both sides awarded death sentence to the child rapist besides also announcing a lifetime jail term and Rs900,000 fine.

In 2021, an anti-terrorism court sentenced two suspects involved in the link road gang rape case, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who heard the case at the Camp Jail.

Read More: MAN, 90, AWARDED DEATH SENTENCE FOR SHOOTING NOISY CHILDREN IN STREET

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing an Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

Overall 37 witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case and the ATC judge had reserved the verdict during trial within the prison premises.

Comments