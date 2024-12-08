Children among three dead in Okara rickshaw-vehicle collision

OKARA: At least three dead including children in collision between a rickshaw and vehicle in Okara, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred on GT Road Okara in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station killing three and injuring four others.

Earlier, at least four children dead and 10 others sustained injuries in collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.