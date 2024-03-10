Five wedding guests dead in Nawabshah car-truck collision

NAWABSHAH: At least five wedding guests dead, while 12 others injured in Nawabshah car-truck collision, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially.

However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five and 12 others sustained injuries.

Moreover, police officials said that three injured are in critical condition whereas the truck driver has been arrested.

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Rescue sources confirmed that five individuals including two women, two men, and a child died on the spot, meanwhile, 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men sustained injuries in the collision.

The rescue authorities swiftly shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of the seven women was said to be critical.

In a separate road accident, at least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.