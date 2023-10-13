Five dead in Kot Addu road accident

KOT ADDU: At least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.

In a separate road crash, at least four people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a collision between two passenger coaches in Sehwan Sharif.

The two coaches collided near Amri, Sehwan Sharif, resulting in the death of four people and severe wounds to more than three dozen.

The ill-fated coaches were going to Larkana from Karachi and vice versa. The bodies and the injured have been moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.