Five dead, 17 others injured in van-tractor collision

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of the Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Rescue sources confirmed that five individuals including two women, two men, and a child died on the spot, meanwhile, 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men sustained injuries in the collision.

The rescue authorities swiftly shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of the seven women was said to be critical.

In a separate road accident, at least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.