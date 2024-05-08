Children among three dead in Sahiwal car accident

SAHIWAL: In a tragic incident, three persons including two children were killed in an accident that occurred in a village near Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place in Sahiwal where a vehicle ran over bystanders including two children who were selling food on the roadside cart.

According to police officials, the car driver has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, at least three persons lost their lives and several others were injured when a passenger van collided with a trailer at Hyderabad motorway late Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the motorway M9 in the jurisdiction of Bula Khan police station in Hyderabad where a van collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot and critically injuring several others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to LMU Hospital Jamshoro. Rescue sources informed that the death toll may rise further and most of the injured were in critical condition.

Last week, at least 20 persons were killed and 21 more were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Diamer, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to details, the accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Yashukhaldas area of Diamer. The bus was travelling to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it fell into a gorge after the driver lost control.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Chilas Hospital. Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.