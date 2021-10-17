Inquiry launched after 4 kids die for want of oxygen at Sargodha hospital

SARGODHA: A team of health officials has launched an inquiry into the death of four children due to a shortage of medical oxygen at DHQ Teaching Hospital in Sargodha.

The team comprising the director health, chief executive officer, the hospital’s medical superintendent and principal will investigate the incident and furnish its findings to higher-ups.

Also Read: Six Covid-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Peshawar hospital

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of the four children due to oxygen shortage and sought a report from the health secretary and Sargodha commissioner.

He instructed them to fix responsibility for negligence that led to the incident.

Also Read: Two newborns die for ‘want of oxygen’ at Bhakkar hospital

The chief minister extended condolence to families of the deceased children.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!