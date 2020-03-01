Two newborns die for ‘want of oxygen’ at Bhakkar hospital

BHAKKAR: In what was blamed on negligence on the part of its administration, two newborns died allegedly for want of oxygen at a hospital in Bhakkar district of Punjab on Sunday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the newborn children died reportedly due to a lack of oxygen at the DHQ Hospital.

Three others are said to be in critical condition over being denied oxygen.

Sources said relatives of the deceased babies demonstrated against the hospital staff on the Nursery Road saying their children died due to paucity of oxygen.

They maintained they were forced out of the medical facility when they protested against the staff.

Read More: Four newborn die at Jacobabad ICU due to lack of oxygen supply

The protestors demanded of the government to take action against the hospital administration over the alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, a health official, rejecting the allegations, said both the babies died due to preterm birth.

He said oxygen is available in abundance at the government health facility.

Comments

comments