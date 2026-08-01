LARKANA: Three children, including two brothers, drowned after falling into a water-filled pit in Pir Jhangra village in Larkana on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as five-year-old Muhammad Haseeb, six-year-old Saeed, and their three-year-old cousin, Rizwan Kalhoro.

According to police, the three were on their way to deliver food to their parents who were working in nearby fields; however, they slipped and fell into a pit filled with stagnant water.

Family members pulled the children out of the pit and rushed them to the emergency ward of Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana. However, doctors pronounced all three dead on arrival.

The grieving parents said they had called Rescue 1122 for assistance, but no rescue team arrived, forcing them to transport the children to the hospital on their own. They claimed the delay in emergency response contributed to the tragedy.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, police handed over the bodies to the families.

Earlier this week, a street vendor rescued a child who fell into a water-filled pit in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony. The dramatic rescue, captured on CCTV footage, went viral on social media.

Heroic rescue caught on camera as street vendor saves child from water-filled pit

According to police, the incident occurred outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s pumping station, where a pit reportedly dug by the utility had filled with water.

The footage showed the vendor jumping into the pit to rescue the child, with the help of a passing motorcyclist, who assisted in bringing the boy safely out of the water.