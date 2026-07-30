KARACHI: A street vendor has been widely praised for his bravery after rescuing a child who fell into a water-filled pit in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV footage that has since gone viral on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s pumping station in Manzoor Colony. The pit, reportedly dug by the KW&SC, had filled with water, posing a serious danger to residents.

The footage shows two children riding bicycles when one of them loses control and plunges into the several-foot-deep water-filled pit.

A street vendor passing by immediately rushed to the scene and, without hesitation, jumped into the pit to save the child. A motorcyclist who witnessed the incident also stopped to help with the rescue. After pulling the child from the water, the vendor handed him to the motorcyclist, who helped lift the boy to safety.

Remarkably, after ensuring the child was safe, the street vendor quietly resumed pushing his cart and left the scene, drawing widespread admiration for his selfless act.

The incident has sparked concerns over the dangers posed by open excavation sites in the city. Residents said the water-filled pit had become a serious hazard for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Social media users hailed the street vendor as the “real hero,” praising his courage, quick thinking, and willingness to risk his own life to save the child. Many also called on the authorities to ensure proper safety measures are taken around excavation sites to prevent similar incidents.

Father drowns in Rawalpindi’s Lai Nullah while trying to save son

Earlier, a father and his six-year-old son drowned in Lai Nullah, Rawalpindi, while the father was attempting to rescue the child, Rescue 1122 officials said on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Gulistan Colony when the child fell into the nullah. The father, identified as 36-year-old Mehrban, immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to save his son, Zahid.

Both father and son were swept away by the strong water current, officials said.