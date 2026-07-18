RAWALPINDI: A father and his six-year-old son drowned in Lai Nullah, Rawalpindi, while the father was attempting to rescue the child, Rescue 1122 officials said on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Gulistan Colony when the child fell into the nullah. The father, identified as 36-year-old Mehrban, immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to save his son, Zahid.

Both father and son were swept away by the strong water current, officials said.

Rescue 1122 teams launched a search operation, with expert divers taking part in efforts to locate the bodies. Officials said the strong flow of water was creating difficulties during the operation.

Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance if required.

The search and rescue operation was ongoing, according to rescue officials.

9-year-old girl dies after drowning at water park

Earlier, a 9-year-old girl lost her life after drowning at a water park in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the tragic incident was reported from Batapur area of Lahore, where a nine-year-old girl, Rahmeen Fatima, lost her life after drowning at a water park.

According to reports, Rahmeen Fatima had visited the water park with her family. Videos and photographs reportedly show the child jumping into the pool shortly before the incident.

As the park’s operating hours were coming to an end, the management allegedly began draining the pool by opening the covers of the drainage pipes. However, children were reportedly still present in the pool at the time.