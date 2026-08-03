MIANWALI: In a tragic incident, four young children died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a locked car while playing in Isakhel, a town in Punjab’s Mianwali district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the children went out to play near their homes.

They entered a parked car belonging to a neighbour, but the vehicle’s doors locked automatically, leaving them trapped inside for several hours, police said.

When the children failed to return home, their family members began searching for them. They were later found unconscious inside the parked vehicle and were pronounced dead.

The deceased include three girls and one boy. They were identified as Farishta Bibi (7), Muhammad Hussain (5), Habiba (4), and Saniba (4).

The children, aged between four and seven years, were siblings and cousins. Their families had reportedly moved to Mianwali from Lakki Marwat for work.

The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital before being handed over to the families.

Police said officers inspected the scene, collected evidence, recorded statements from relevant individuals, and completed the required legal formalities.

According to the initial investigation, the incident appears to have been accidental. The bereaved families informed police in writing that they did not wish to pursue legal action against anyone and considered the deaths a tragic accident.

Police added that no formal complaint was registered, and the families also declined a post-mortem examination. However, authorities said they are continuing to investigate all aspects of the incident in accordance with the law.

Three children drown in water-filled pit in Larkana