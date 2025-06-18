China introduces unmanned air taxi at Paris Air Show

PARIS: China has unveiled an unmanned air taxi at the 55th Paris Air Show 2025, marking a groundbreaking advancement in urban air mobility (UAM).

China is showcasing some of its most advanced aviation products at the exhibition, with its autonomous flying taxi stealing the spotlight and drawing global attention.

The air taxi, capable of carrying two passengers for up to three hours, captivated aviation experts and investors alike.

Unlike traditional aircraft, this eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicle requires no runway. Its VTOL technology enables it to ascend and land vertically, making it ideal for dense urban environments where space is limited.

This blend of innovation and eco-friendliness has attracted considerable interest from cities seeking to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

With a payload capacity of up to 600 kilograms, the aircraft demonstrates impressive engineering capabilities.

Powered entirely by electricity, the vehicle can operate in a wide range of weather conditions without relying on conventional fuels, positioning it at the forefront of sustainable aviation.

Its advanced onboard navigation system ensures precise automatic routing, obstacle avoidance, and accurate landings, prioritizing passenger safety throughout the journey.

Industry experts believe this air taxi could redefine urban transportation and emerge as a game-changer for city commuters in the near future.